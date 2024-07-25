Exclusive: After selling Mirati to BMS for nearly $5B, Chuck Baum lands at another ‘undruggable’ company

Mirati Therapeutics’ longtime leader Charles “Chuck” Baum has taken a new job as CEO of Terremoto Biosciences, a Bay Area biotech that’s developing drugs that can bind permanently to challenging targets for cancer and other diseases.

Baum left Mirati Therapeutics in January after Bristol Myers Squibb completed its $4.9 billion acquisition of the company and its cancer drug Krazati, which is approved in lung and colorectal cancer for certain patients with a cancer-driving mutation called KRAS G12C.

KRAS was long thought to be a difficult but important target across cancer types. But after a breakthrough 2013 study from the University of California San Francisco researchers led by Kevan Shokat, Amgen and Mirati developed the first two KRAS inhibitors, approved in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Now, a deluge of biotech companies are developing next iterations of KRAS-targeting drugs.

Terremoto is likewise chasing so-called ‘undruggable’ targets. The company was…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks