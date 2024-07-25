Viking shares jump on plans to speed obesity drug into late-stage testing

Viking Therapeutics shares soared by more than 30% early Thursday after the company told investors it’s moving an experimental obesity drug into Phase 3 testing earlier than expected and exploring more convenient dosing.

The medicine, dubbed VK2735, has already shown promising results in a Phase 2 trial released in February. In that study, patients lost as much as 15% of their body weight after 13 weeks of treatment with the drug, findings that suggest Viking’s option might be a future threat to blockbuster obesity medications sold by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

Analysts expected the next step would be a Phase 2b trial. But late Wednesday, Viking said it’s moving directly to Phase 3 after a meeting with Food and Drug Administration officials. The company also plans to study monthly injections for the medicine, potentially offering another advantage over the once-weekly products available now.

"The flexibility afforded…

