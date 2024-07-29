Boehringer adds to cancer drug pipeline with deal for startup Nerio

Boehringer Ingelheim is investing again in immuno-oncology, announcing Monday a deal to acquire the San Diego-based biotechnology startup Nerio Therapeutics and its slate of preclinical drug candidates.

Worth up to $1.3 billion, the acquisition hands Boehringer access to a research program the German pharmaceutical company envisions as a “potential key centerpiece” of its immuno-oncology drug portfolio. Nerio’s small molecule drugs are designed to block enzymes known as PTPN1 and PTPN2 that brake the body’s immune response to tumors.

Targeting such “immune checkpoints” has animated much of cancer research and development over the past decade, with mixed results. Checkpoint inhibitors aimed at the proteins PD-1, PD-L1 and CTLA-4 have transformed treatment for many tumors, but drugmakers haven’t been as successful outside of those targets.

In a statement, Boehringer said it believes Nerio’s small molecules could be potent enough to work as cancer treatment on their own, as well as in…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks