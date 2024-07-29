Boehringer Ingelheim buys oncology biotech Nerio Therapeutics for up to $1.3B

Boehringer Ingelheim is paying up to $1.3 billion to acquire a relatively unknown immuno-oncology biotech out of La Jolla, CA.

The German drug giant said Monday morning it will buy preclinical-stage Nerio Therapeutics to get a small molecule that inhibits protein tyrosine phosphatases N1 and N2, or PTPN1 and PTPN2. The goal is to inhibit the immune checkpoints to destroy cancer cells.

AbbVie and its partner Calico are working on PTPN2 inhibitors as well, with ABBV-CLS-484 and ABBV-CLS-579 in early clinical testing.

The deal aligns with a trend of pharma companies buying nimble private startups this year, as multiple drug developers have made relatively small tuck-in acquisitions.

Immune-checkpoint inhibitors have become the backbone of many cancer regimens, with the likes of Merck’s Keytruda, Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo and Roche’s Tecentriq, among others. But…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks