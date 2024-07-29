Boehringer inks $1.3B acquisition of Nerio and its preclinical checkpoint inhibitors

Boehringer Ingelheim is offering up to $1.3 billion for Nerio Therapeutics and a preclinical immune checkpoint inhibitor program that the German pharma giant hopes will become the “centerpiece” of its immune-oncology portfolio.

Nerio has been working on small molecules that inhibit protein tyrosine phosphatases N1 and N2 (PTPN1 and PTPN2). PTPN1 and PTPN2 regulate cytokine signaling and T cell receptor signaling, with preclinical research suggesting inhibiting them can enhance anti-tumor activity.

Boehringer hopes that Nerio’s preclinical program will be used as both a monotherapy and in combination with the company’s in-house pipeline of oncology therapies to one day treat cancer patients who aren’t benefiting from the current range of approved checkpoint inhibitors.

In preclinical models, Nerio’s small molecules show potential to “reshape the immune landscape of the tumor microenvironment,” the La Jolla, California-based biotech claims on its website. The company had been planning to submit a request to…

