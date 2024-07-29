Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Launch of Nova Cell Subsidiary and $3 Million Aggregate Investment from Dr. Ronald Rigor

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI or “Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies, announced a $2 million strategic investment by Dr. Ronald Rigor into its new subsidiary, Nova Cell, Inc. (“Nova Cell”), to advance Calidi’s Adult Adipose Allogeneic (AAA) stem cell innovative programs. Dr Rigor also invested an additional $1 million into Calidi to further its oncology pipeline of assets.

