Primate Study Demonstrates Safety and Feasibility of Cell Transplantation Approach Currently in Phase 1/2a First-in-Human Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trial SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Journal of Neurosurgery has published online a study by the Wisconsin National Primate…

