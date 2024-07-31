Ideaya and Biocytogen ink $400M+ deal; Daiichi spends more on superstar ADCs

Plus, news about PepGen, Lilly, Abcellera, CastleVax and Tracon:

Ideaya and Biocytogen ink deal worth $400M+: At the center of the deal is a bispecific antibody that targets both B7H3 and PTK7. The collaboration is worth $406.5 million, including $100 million in regulatory milestones. Ideaya plans to nominate a development candidate before the end of the year and believes the asset will have both monotherapy and combo potential, particularly with clinical-stage PARG inhibitor IDE161. — Max Bayer

Daiichi Sankyo invests in its ADCs: The Japanese drugmaker is doubling down on the five antibody-drug conjugates it says will be crucial to future growth. The company said it increased quarterly R&D investment into those programs — all partnered with either AstraZeneca or Merck — leading to a 30.5% jump in R&D expenses over the past quarter. The spending clocked in at JPY $100.7 billion ($670 million)….

