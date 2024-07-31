Takeda defends Alzheimer’s pact, TYK2 potential as restructuring is in ‘full swing’

In its quarterly update on Wednesday, Takeda executives said the Japan-based pharma giant’s $900 million restructuring is in “full swing” as the pipeline has been reconfigured to focus on late-stage hopefuls.

Layoffs have hit multiple units in recent months, but leadership defended the drugmaker’s recent Alzheimer’s pact with AC Immune and remained upbeat on its mega-bet in the TYK2 space in response to analysts’ questions about underperformance from competitors.

Milano Furuta

The company beat Wall Street’s revenue expectations as it posted a 14% year-over-year gain, but operating profit declined about 1.3% in the same timeframe. While Takeda overperformed on revenue, the company didn’t change its full-year guidance as it expects generic erosion for Vyvanse to pick up in the coming quarters and to spend more heavily on R&D for…

