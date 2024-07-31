Tracon winds down weeks after world’s first injectable PD-L1 inhibitor stumbles in phase 2

Tracon Pharmaceuticals has decided to wind down operations weeks after an injectable immune checkpoint inhibitor that was licensed from China flunked a pivotal trial in a rare cancer.

The biotech gave up on envafolimab after the subcutaneous PD-L1 inhibitor only triggered responses in four out of 82 patients who had already received therapies for their undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma or myxofibrosarcoma. At 5%, the response rate was below the 11% the company had been aiming for.

The disappointing results ended Tracon’s plans to submit envafolimab to the FDA for approval as the first injectable immune checkpoint inhibitor, despite the drug having already secured the regulatory green light in China.

At the time, CEO Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., said the company was moving to “immediately reduce cash burn” while seeking out strategic alternatives.

It looks like those options didn’t pan out, and, this morning, the San Diego-based biotech said that following a…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks