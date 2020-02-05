SDBN BUZZ Podcast: Eric Topol: Will AI Improve or Erode the Doctor Patient Relationship?

Artificial intelligence is already making its way into healthcare and allowing for improvements patient care. The possibilities go way beyond what you may have imagined.

In this episode, Dr Eric Topol, Executive Vice Rresident at Scripps Research and the founder and director of Scripps Research Translational Institute, describes what some of those advances might look like for both the doctor and the patient.

He thinks there is potential for automated note taking, for example, to give back the gift of time spent with each patient in office visits, something that has decreased significantly since he was in med school.

He is likewise concerned that the savings might be used otherwise (more “productivity”) which would further erode the doctor-patient relationship. Face to face time is important for better outcomes.

Listen to this episode to find out what relative value units are and why this may be the last chance for doctors to influence the direction of their profession.

Dr Topol is the author of Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again

The episode is sponsored by Cambridge Healthtech Institute, presenters of the 27th International Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference.

