SDBN BUZZ Podcast: Participating in the San Diego Angel Conference – Peter Teriete

April 7, 2020 Mary Canady News, SDBN BUZZ Podcast 0

Back in November, I spoke to Mysty Rusk and Jason Scharf about the upcoming (now complete) San Diego Angel Conference.

In this episode, Peter Teriete describes his experience as a participant. His company, TumorGen, enrolled in the conference looking for funding and guidance. They made the semi-finals, but as Peter points out, you don’t need to be the eventual winner to have a good outcome. Many of the companies will find investors along the way.

I asked Peter what he learned about running his business as well as what he learned about pitching it. His positive attitude comes through throughout the interview.

I strongly encourage all entrepreneurs to listen to this episode and then share it with your community.

Feel free to connect with Peter on LinkedIn.

