SDBN BUZZ Podcast: Avoiding Business Disaster

Many business disasters are the result of bad decision making. But how do we learn to make better decisions, given all the effort that goes into planning, SWOT analyses and so on?

Gleb Tsipusky has been studying this for a long time. He focuses on cognitive bias, the tendency for our brains to push us in one direction that seems right when we really should be taking a bigger look around.

In this episode, Gleb gives examples of decision making gone bad and points out the different biases that resulted in those decisions. He also lays out some techniques for assembling teams and evaluating our own thinking to avoid those mistakes.

Not surprisingly, he has written a book on the subject: Never Go With Your Gut: How Pioneering Leaders Make the Best Decisions and Avoid Business Disasters