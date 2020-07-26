SDBN Podcast: The Why and the How of Science on the International Space Station

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

There is more life science research going on in space than you probably imagined. And amazingly, experiments including microscopy, are controlled from the ground.

It’s a long way from the days of shuttle astronauts having to carryout protocols in a weightless environment.

In this episode, Jana Stoudemire explained to me the mission of Space Tango, the types of science that can benefit from zero gravity and how experiments get done remotely. Spoiler: If you can do it on a bench here on earth, that’s where you should do it.

While it takes a lot of effort to plan and conduct these experiments, the good news is that NASA gives them a free ride to the ISS for now.

Events mentioned in this episode:

July 31 Reimagine BioPharma: Ask the Expert and Speed Networking

Aug 13 SDBN Speed Networking