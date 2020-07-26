SDBN Podcast: The Why and the How of Science on the International Space Station

July 26, 2020 Chris Conner SDBN BUZZ Podcast 0

There is more life science research going on in space than you probably imagined. And amazingly, experiments including microscopy, are controlled from the ground.

It’s a long way from the days of shuttle astronauts having to carryout protocols in a weightless environment.

Cube Lab

In this episode, Jana Stoudemire explained to me the mission of Space Tango, the types of science that can benefit from zero gravity and how experiments get done remotely. Spoiler: If you can do it on a bench here on earth, that’s where you should do it.

While it takes a lot of effort to plan and conduct these experiments, the good news is that NASA gives them a free ride to the ISS for now.

Launch

Events mentioned in this episode:

July 31 Reimagine BioPharma: Ask the Expert and Speed Networking

Aug 13 SDBN Speed Networking

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*