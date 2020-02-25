Demonstrated proficiency in the design of experiments & able to analyze data statistically. This is a great opportunity to join our rapidly growing biotech firm… $55,000 – $75,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 25 Feb 2020 18:23:22 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Scientist, Immunoassays Development – TRAQ (Mouthsense Labs) – Carlsbad, CA
Demonstrated proficiency in the design of experiments & able to analyze data statistically. This is a great opportunity to join our rapidly growing biotech firm… $55,000 – $75,000 a year