Degree in Life Sciences/Engineering, Associate degree or Biotech certificate from approved program. Demonstrated ability to independently document and record…
From Roche – Mon, 20 Apr 2020 08:43:03 GMT – View all Oceanside, CA jobs
Contract Manufacturing Technician (multiple positions in Upstream, Downstream & Production Services) – Roche – Oceanside, CA
Degree in Life Sciences/Engineering, Associate degree or Biotech certificate from approved program. Demonstrated ability to independently document and record…