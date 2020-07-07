Receptionist/Bookkeeper Assitant – Mesa Biotech – San Diego, CA

July 7, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs, Syndication Comments Off on Receptionist/Bookkeeper Assitant – Mesa Biotech – San Diego, CA

Our patented technology provides everything needed to conduct rapid molecular tests at the point- of-care. Mesa Biotech is a fast growing, ISO certified, FDA… $40,000 – $50,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 07 Jul 2020 22:34:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post