A proven track record in developing and scaling up oral solid dosage forms including immediate, modified, and controlled-release formulations for tablets and…
From TP Therapeutics – Fri, 24 Jul 2020 20:49:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Director/Director, Product Development and Manufacturing, Small Molecules – TP Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
A proven track record in developing and scaling up oral solid dosage forms including immediate, modified, and controlled-release formulations for tablets and…