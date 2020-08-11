Minimum 5 years of experience designing injection molded parts. Our patented technology provides everything needed to conduct rapid molecular tests at the point… $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 11 Aug 2020 20:17:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Sr. Electrical Engineer – Medical Device – Mesa Biotech – San Diego, CA
Minimum 5 years of experience designing injection molded parts. Our patented technology provides everything needed to conduct rapid molecular tests at the point… $100,000 a year