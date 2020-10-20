Research Technician-Srinivasan Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

October 20, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs, Syndication Comments Off on Research Technician-Srinivasan Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

Scientific curiosity, prior lab experience, attention to detail, meticulous organization, record-keeping skills and the capacity to work collaboratively. $18.13 – $22.19 an hour
From Scripps Research – Wed, 21 Oct 2020 00:24:20 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us