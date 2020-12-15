Formulation Scientist – Leo Lens Technology Co., Inc. – San Diego, CA

December 15, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs, Syndication Comments Off on Formulation Scientist – Leo Lens Technology Co., Inc. – San Diego, CA

O Provide scientific leadership in formulation development of ophthalmic drug candidates. O Demonstrated scientific leadership skills, expertise in the drug… $80,000 – $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 15 Dec 2020 22:52:58 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us