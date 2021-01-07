Provides direction on new building design, clean-room design, automation infrastructure design and general site related projects. How will you make an impact?
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 07 Jan 2021 23:21:51 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Sr. Manager, Engineering and Facilities – Cell Therapy – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA
Provides direction on new building design, clean-room design, automation infrastructure design and general site related projects. How will you make an impact?