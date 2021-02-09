Senior Associate Scientist, Cell-Based Assay – San Diego, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – La Jolla, CA

February 9, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs, Syndication Comments Off on Senior Associate Scientist, Cell-Based Assay – San Diego, CA – Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – La Jolla, CA

Analyze data and present results at program team meetings. Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, cell biology, or related field with at least 9 years of industry …
From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Tue, 09 Feb 2021 08:07:11 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us