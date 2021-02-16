Track and manage marketing budget at a tactic, project, and program level to ensure alignment with annual operating plan. Travel may be required (10%).
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Tue, 16 Feb 2021 10:12:29 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Associate Global Market Development Manager, Cell & Gene Therapy – Thermo Fisher Scientific – Carlsbad, CA
Track and manage marketing budget at a tactic, project, and program level to ensure alignment with annual operating plan. Travel may be required (10%).