Advanced design and development of assays including flow cytometry assays for assessment of cellular response to changes in the normal physiological make-up.
From BD – Sat, 15 May 2021 13:31:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Sr. Custom Applications Scientist (Flow Cytometry, Assay Dev.) – BD – San Diego, CA
Advanced design and development of assays including flow cytometry assays for assessment of cellular response to changes in the normal physiological make-up.