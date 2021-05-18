Responsible for the initiation, design, development, execution and implementation of scientific research projects. Plans and executes laboratory research. $65,000 – $110,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 18 May 2021 21:31:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Scientist II – Biocept, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Responsible for the initiation, design, development, execution and implementation of scientific research projects. Plans and executes laboratory research. $65,000 – $110,000 a year