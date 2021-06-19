Requires a BS in biotechnology, microbiology, or fermentation with a minimum of 10 years’ experience or a PhD in biotechnology, or fermentation with a minimum… $85,000 – $125,000 a year
From Indeed – Sat, 19 Jun 2021 15:43:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Scientist I: Fermentation – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA
Requires a BS in biotechnology, microbiology, or fermentation with a minimum of 10 years’ experience or a PhD in biotechnology, or fermentation with a minimum… $85,000 – $125,000 a year