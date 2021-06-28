Escient is seeking a dynamic, creative and highly motivated individual for the position of *Associate Director, Clinical Science* to translate research concepts… $115,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 28 Jun 2021 18:51:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Associate Director, Clinical Science – Escient Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA
Escient is seeking a dynamic, creative and highly motivated individual for the position of *Associate Director, Clinical Science* to translate research concepts… $115,000 a year