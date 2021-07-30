Senior Product Manager | Illumina

All About You

As Illumina’s Senior Product Manager for Service Products, you will be responsible for the creation, development, go-to-market, and lifecycle management of service products globally. This position will be defining the product strategy, developing the roadmap, and executing to the business plans. The successful candidate will be highly collaborative, with global life science industry experience who can engage, lead, and influence cross-functional teams in implementing the business initiatives and product strategy to drive customer experience and revenue goals.

The candidate should demonstrate excellent product management, project management, marketing and communication skills.

Primary Responsibilities

Assesses market needs / gaps for service product line, opportunities and trends, and competitive landscape in partnership with Sales and Field Service teams.

Partner with cross-functional teams (Sales, Regional Field Service & Support, Finance, Legal, etc.) to identify, plan and implement opportunities which drive the service business.

Develop service business strategies, processes and procedures and drive action plans to improve customer experience, increase revenue, and reduce costs.

Develop differentiated and scalable new service offerings for existing and new market segments.

Develop go-to-market strategy, product positioning, and value propositions for target customers.

Lifecyle management of service portfolio from strategic planning to tactical activities.

Conduct VOC/VOS/VOF and market research to understand key market trends, customer requirements and competitive activities in existing and new market segments and geographic regions.

Create and implement global pricing strategies including distributors and 3rd party partners.

Develop and deliver sales training and sales tools to maximize effectiveness of the service selling process.

Present business cases to senior management and communicate with all areas of the company.

Effectively describe business propositions to garner support from other parts of the organization.

Be an evangelist for the service business and advocate change where necessary.

Other responsibilities as required.

Requirements:

At least 5 years of experience in product management, sales, marketing, or project management in life science, medical device, diagnostics, or high-tech equipment industry required

Marketing experience in service products or service-related role strongly preferred

Ability to own both long-term strategy and executional detail

Strong financial acumen with P&L analysis and/or responsibility

Unique blend of business and technical savvy. Solid understanding of customer needs and market drivers to find innovative solutions for the broader market.

Must have strong analytical skills from both a marketing and financial standpoint – ability to tie detailed analysis to larger strategy and make data driven decisions is critical

Ability to influence people and diverse stakeholder groups within a global, matrixed organization

Strong problem solving and multitasking abilities

Able to articulate a plan and manage tasks to achieve stated goals and objectives

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Decisive and action-oriented – ability to set goals and deliver results

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Life Sciences, Genetics or related field or equivalent years.

MBA or other relevant advanced degree strongly preferred

