As a Microbiologist, you’ll be responsible for the scientific research of microorganisms in the U.S. Army healthcare community. Be between 21 and 42 years old. $65,000 – $100,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 15 Sep 2021 00:47:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Army Active Duty Microbiologist – U.S. Army Medical Department – San Diego, CA
As a Microbiologist, you’ll be responsible for the scientific research of microorganisms in the U.S. Army healthcare community. Be between 21 and 42 years old. $65,000 – $100,000 a year