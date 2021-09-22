Experience with cell therapy products including NK cells is a plus Demonstrated knowledge of pharmaceutical manufacturing of biotechnology products, aseptic… $60,000 – $72,000 a year
From Actalent – Wed, 22 Sep 2021 20:30:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Associate – Actalent – San Diego, CA
Experience with cell therapy products including NK cells is a plus Demonstrated knowledge of pharmaceutical manufacturing of biotechnology products, aseptic… $60,000 – $72,000 a year