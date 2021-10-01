Our Senior Regional Technical Sales Manager is responsible for managing a team of Technical Sales Specialists who provide solutions of both Technical and…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Sat, 02 Oct 2021 06:24:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Regional Technical Sales Manager – Production Chemicals – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA
Our Senior Regional Technical Sales Manager is responsible for managing a team of Technical Sales Specialists who provide solutions of both Technical and…