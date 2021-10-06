We work with scientists to design & develop new, innovative tools for Biological, Chemical, Genetic & Materials Research: for basic studies to biotech,… $50,000 – $60,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 05 Oct 2021 22:40:58 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Mechanical Engineer – V&P Scientific, Inc. – San Diego, CA
We work with scientists to design & develop new, innovative tools for Biological, Chemical, Genetic & Materials Research: for basic studies to biotech,… $50,000 – $60,000 a year