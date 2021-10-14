8 hrs/day, Mon – Fri, additional hours as needed. For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with… $60,000 – $70,000 a year
From UC San Diego – Thu, 14 Oct 2021 12:54:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Graduate Program Manager – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA
8 hrs/day, Mon – Fri, additional hours as needed. For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with… $60,000 – $70,000 a year