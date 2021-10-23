Manages a team of Engineers that will be responsible for support of ongoing commercial production activities by providing technical leadership to optimize,…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Sat, 23 Oct 2021 18:22:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Manager, Manufacturing Engineering – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA
Manages a team of Engineers that will be responsible for support of ongoing commercial production activities by providing technical leadership to optimize,…