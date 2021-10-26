We seek a dynamic and rigorous Associate Scientist or Scientist with experience in pharmacology, immunology, and pre-clinical drug development. $100,000 – $150,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 26 Oct 2021 16:24:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Associate Scientist/Scientist – Pharmacology & Cell Biology – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA
We seek a dynamic and rigorous Associate Scientist or Scientist with experience in pharmacology, immunology, and pre-clinical drug development. $100,000 – $150,000 a year