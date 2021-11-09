Minimum of 5 years of experience in a comparable role with a biotechnology or pharmaceutical company or a combination of academia and industry required. $125,000 – $140,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 09 Nov 2021 19:49:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Scientist, Bioanalytical – Otonomy, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Minimum of 5 years of experience in a comparable role with a biotechnology or pharmaceutical company or a combination of academia and industry required. $125,000 – $140,000 a year