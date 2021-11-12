This Research Associate position will be responsible for growth/expansion/characterization of multiple human/mouse cell lines, generation of stable cell lines…
From Indeed – Fri, 12 Nov 2021 21:37:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate, In Vitro Biology – Locana – San Diego, CA
This Research Associate position will be responsible for growth/expansion/characterization of multiple human/mouse cell lines, generation of stable cell lines…