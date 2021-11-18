A full-time position for a research technician is immediately available at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (San Diego) inProfessor Pandurangan Vijayanand…
From La Jolla Institute for Immunology – Thu, 18 Nov 2021 22:10:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Technician I (Vijay lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA
A full-time position for a research technician is immediately available at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (San Diego) inProfessor Pandurangan Vijayanand…