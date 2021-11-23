We are seeking to recruit a skilled biochemist or molecular biologist with experience developing methodology to characterize novel protein interactions.
From Office of Intramural Training & Education – Wed, 24 Nov 2021 00:08:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Associate Scientist – Protein Engineering – Encodia – San Diego, CA
We are seeking to recruit a skilled biochemist or molecular biologist with experience developing methodology to characterize novel protein interactions.