8 hrs/day, Mon-Fri. For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with few exceptions, that all… $60,509 – $62,952 a year
From UC San Diego – Tue, 23 Nov 2021 12:53:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Staff Research Associate – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA
8 hrs/day, Mon-Fri. For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with few exceptions, that all… $60,509 – $62,952 a year