_*Strong Scientists/Sr Research Associate experience in Molecular Biology (4+ years)*_. PhD degree in a scientific discipline (molecular biology, virology, RNA… $40 – $50 an hour
From Indeed – Sat, 27 Nov 2021 00:26:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior Research Associate, Molecular Biology (4+ years) SK4446 – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA
_*Strong Scientists/Sr Research Associate experience in Molecular Biology (4+ years)*_. PhD degree in a scientific discipline (molecular biology, virology, RNA… $40 – $50 an hour