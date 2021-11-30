The position offers a unique opportunity for a candidate with expertise in synthetic and medicinal chemistry to lead and provide key contributions to design,…
From Sorrento Therapeutics – Wed, 01 Dec 2021 03:31:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Senior/Principal Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry – ADC – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
The position offers a unique opportunity for a candidate with expertise in synthetic and medicinal chemistry to lead and provide key contributions to design,…