Upstream Research Associate/Scientist (Cell Culture) – Cellics Therapeutics Inc. – San Diego, CA

December 8, 2021 sandiegobiotech Uncategorized Comments Off on Upstream Research Associate/Scientist (Cell Culture) – Cellics Therapeutics Inc. – San Diego, CA

Cellics Therapeutics is seeking an Upstream Research Associate/Scientist (title dependent on background) to perform cell culture and support various activities…
From Indeed – Thu, 09 Dec 2021 00:18:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post