Cellics Therapeutics is seeking an Upstream Research Associate/Scientist (title dependent on background) to perform cell culture and support various activities…
From Indeed – Thu, 09 Dec 2021 00:18:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Upstream Research Associate/Scientist (Cell Culture) – Cellics Therapeutics Inc. – San Diego, CA
Cellics Therapeutics is seeking an Upstream Research Associate/Scientist (title dependent on background) to perform cell culture and support various activities…