The Research Assistant III is responsible for performing independent research under the supervision of the PI and the Lab Manager, performing advanced molecular…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Tue, 14 Dec 2021 18:00:45 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Asst III – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
The Research Assistant III is responsible for performing independent research under the supervision of the PI and the Lab Manager, performing advanced molecular…