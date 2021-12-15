The Controller will oversee the entire accounting operation and have two direct reports: Sr. Accounting Manager and Sr. Accountant and will be responsible for… $80,000 – $140,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 15 Dec 2021 21:00:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Financial Controller – Biocept, Inc. – San Diego, CA
The Controller will oversee the entire accounting operation and have two direct reports: Sr. Accounting Manager and Sr. Accountant and will be responsible for… $80,000 – $140,000 a year