Candidate will possess basic understanding of entry level lab techniques, lab etiquette, and molecular biology with the ability to learn and follow standard… $52,805 – $156,199 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 04 Jan 2022 22:18:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Research Associate I – TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences Company – San Diego, CA
Candidate will possess basic understanding of entry level lab techniques, lab etiquette, and molecular biology with the ability to learn and follow standard… $52,805 – $156,199 a year