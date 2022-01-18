The primary focus for this position is upstream process development, including but not limited to cells freeze and thaw, media preparation, cell maintenance and…
From Emergent BioSolutions – Wed, 19 Jan 2022 00:58:52 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Associate, Cell Culture Process Development – Emergent Biosolutions – San Diego, CA
The primary focus for this position is upstream process development, including but not limited to cells freeze and thaw, media preparation, cell maintenance and…