This position will play a vital role in the translation of our novel cell therapies to the clinic. The level of the position and compensation package will be…
From Shoreline Biosciences – Thu, 24 Feb 2022 04:05:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Scientist, NK Cell Therapy, R&D – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA
This position will play a vital role in the translation of our novel cell therapies to the clinic. The level of the position and compensation package will be…