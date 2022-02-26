The core responsibility of the Principal Scientist, Cell Culture Media Development is to develop and optimize media formulations to support seafood cell culture…
From Indeed – Sat, 26 Feb 2022 19:37:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Click here to view original post
Principal Scientist, Cell Culture Media Development – BlueNalu, Inc. – San Diego, CA
The core responsibility of the Principal Scientist, Cell Culture Media Development is to develop and optimize media formulations to support seafood cell culture…